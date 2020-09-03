Bruce Arians insists Ronald Jones is still 'the guy' in Buccaneers backfield

Arians has a history of blowing smoke when it comes to the RB room. The coach once suggested Andre Ellington could handle 30 carries a game and would be the focal point of the offense back when Arians was with the Cardinals -- neither of those things happened. Even last year, he claimed he wanted to build the offense around Peyton Barber before RoJo swiped the gig as the season wore on.

That's not to suggest Arians is outright lying when it comes to the Jones/Fournette/McCoy situation. We're simply pointing out that the coach has a history of flying by the seat of his pants when it comes to the RB room. What is true today might not be true in a fortnight.