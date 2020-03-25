Around the NFL

Bruce Arians reacts to Bucs landing QB Tom Brady

Published: Mar 25, 2020 at 12:59 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Bruce Arians didn't blow smoke, as so many franchises do about quarterbacks, regarding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' plans to search the signal-caller market for a possible replacement for Jameis Winston.

The straight-shooter said point-blank several times the Bucs would check behind door No. 2 or 3 to see if an upgrade on the turnover-prone quarterback could be found.

Tampa opened access gate No. 2 and found a G.O.A.T. waiting.

Arians was asked on The Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday what his reaction was to landing Tom Brady.

"When did I die, and how did I get back? No way," he said. "Never did I think that he'd ever leave New England. This year, you kinda got a feeling, maybe. So you do your due diligence as an organization and you rank all the quarterbacks that might become available. We had him ranked No. 1. If it happened, we would make a concerted effort and we did."

As he's done so many times, the animated Arians again gave honest answers, not coated in hollow high fructose corn syrup, about the search for replacing Winston. He noted the team's backup plan would have been to chase Teddy Bridgewater, before he landed in Carolina, had the Bucs not thought they'd land Brady. Jameis' return was door No. 3.

The drum in Bucs Land is already beating loud that Brady's addition will boost a playoff-caliber roster where Winston failed. Arians continued that theme.

"What he brings to us more than anything is a proven leader," Arians said of Brady. "A leader of men that knows how to win championships. We've got a really good young football team that needs a leader like that."

For all his talent, Winston is a risk-taker who can get skittish in the pocket at times and makes some of the most dunderheaded decisions of any quarterback in the NFL. His historic 33 TD, 30 INT season, in which the QB played uber-banged up, had Arians and the Bucs looking for an upgrade.

Arians made it clear that the turnovers were the reason to move on from the former No. 1 overall pick.

"I think it was that regression in those last two ballgames after he made such good progress," Arians said. "Those turnovers in December made us look to see if, was there something better behind door No. 2."

Behind that swinging pine, Arians and the Bucs found the greatest quarterback of all time waiting. Brady is the polar opposite of Winston. At 42 years old, he's not as talented as the former first-rounder but abhors turnovers like a vegan reviles a T-bone steak. No one is calmer under pressure and knows how to avoid the backbreaking mistake better than Brady.

For Arians, eradicating the turnovers was the top priority.

"We were so close last year. I mean 7-9 doesn't sound close, but you eliminate 20 turnovers, we're in there," he said.

Brady immediately upgrades the Bucs' chances of cutting down on the turnovers. And with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, the Bucs' offense could be dangerous in 2020.

Arians noted that he still likes Winston, saying, "Nobody's gonna outwork him," and added he made some calls on the QB's behalf to try to land him on a roster, but the Bucs leaped at the chance to move on.

But if the man who published a book called "The Quarterback Whisperer" couldn't tame Winston's natural instincts to put the ball at risk, who will?

Now, the Bucs plow forward with the optimism of 1,000 suns after adding Brady.

Arians said he's not concerned about how his offense will fit the aging quarterback, noting they'll work together and collaborate on building the offense. First, Tampa needs the shutdown due to COVID-19 to not wipe out the entire offseason.

"I just can't wait to get started. Hopefully, our country can kick this virus' ass and get back to going," he said.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sean Payton on Broncos trade prospects: 'We're not looking to do business with any of our players'

With the NFL's Halloween trade deadline closing in, conventional wisdom suggests the 1-4 Broncos would be sellers. That's not the case according to head coach Sean Payton, though he said he and general manager George Paton are listeners. 
news

Eagles defensive coordinator Sean Desai on quick study Jalen Carter: 'He's a sponge'

The Eagles have bolstered their already stellar defensive line with Jalen Carter, who has emerged as a game-wrecker up front and an early favorite for Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year. He's also proven to be a willing and apt student of the game. 
news

Falcons acquiring WR Van Jefferson in trade with Rams

The Atlanta Falcons are acquiring wide receiver ﻿Van Jefferson﻿ from the Los Angeles Rams via trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday, per sources.
news

Jerry Jones reaffirms faith in Dak Prescott, Cowboys after 49ers loss: He can get us to a Super Bowl

Dak Prescott﻿ struggled mightily in a blowout loss to the 49ers on Sunday night, but team owner Jerry Jones reiterated his faith in the Cowboys' star quarterback.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 10

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Cardinals RB James Conner (knee) being placed on injured reserve

Cardinals running back ﻿James Conner﻿ is being placed on injured reserve due to a knee injury, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported. Conner suffered the injury in Arizona's Week 5 loss to the Bengals.
news

Dan Quinn on Cowboys' blowout loss to 49ers: 'We're not gonna let this game beat us twice'

Following Sunday night's blowout loss to San Francisco, Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is determined not to let the Week 5 drubbing affect the team's mindset for the rest of the 2023 season.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams 'glad' to beat Packers in first game against former team

Davante Adams﻿ won in his first game against the Packers, helping the Raiders secure a 17-13 victory Monday night. Facing the club that drafted him in 2014, Adams put up four catches for 45 yards while playing through a right shoulder injury.
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane to miss multiple weeks with knee injury

Miami Dolphins star rookie running back ﻿De'Von Achane﻿ will miss multiple weeks with a knee injury, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
news

Packers CB Jaire Alexander after Monday loss: 'The defense has to not give up any touchdowns'

The Green Bay Packers moved to 2-3 on the season with Monday night's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, prompting discussion from the players and head coach Matt LaFleur on what the team must do over the bye eek in order to get things right.
news

Vikings plan to place WR Justin Jefferson (hamstring) on injured reserve, timeline for return TBD

The Minnesota Vikings plan to place their star wide receiver Justin Jefferson on injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported early Tuesday morning. Jefferson suffered a hamstring injury during the Vikings' Week 5 loss to the Chiefs, and will miss a minimum of four weeks, though a return timeline beyond that is TBD.
news

Raiders' Maxx Crosby on game-breaking night vs. Packers: 'This is what I was born to do'

Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby wreaked havoc on a battered Green Bay Packers offensive line, tallying five tackles (four for loss), four pressures, three run stuffs and a sack to lead Las Vegas to victory during the defense's best performance of the season.