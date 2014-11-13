Bruce Arians on thinking playoffs vs. Lions: 'Hell yeah'

Who would have thought Bruce Arians and Jim Caldwell would be approaching this week a little differently?
Sunday's matchup between the 8-1 Cardinals and the 7-2 Lions has significant implications moving forward.
And while Caldwell is taking the milquetoast route, saying that his team is not even considering the playoffs at this point, Arians is predictably offering a little more color.
"Hell, yeah," he said, via The Arizona Republic. "It's for the No. 1 seed in the NFC, this week. Just this week, now. It's big. If we get there, that's a long way off. But hell, yeah, it does."
Obviously, Arians might be feeling the crunch a little more now that his starting quarterback is gone for the remainder of the season; but given his personality, it's no surprise that he's not afraid to recognize the significance.
A Lions win would even the two teams up in records against NFC opponents -- which, if both teams continue on their current pace, could have serious ramifications for the seeding process.
Consider Arians aware of this fact.
