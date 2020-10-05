NFL News | Latest NFL Football News | NFL.com

Bruce Arians on Bucs comeback win: Would've gotten 'beat by 20' last year

Published: Oct 05, 2020 at 10:03 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers wiped out a 17-point deficit against the Los Angeles Chargers in the blink of an eye, scoring on four straight possessions in the middle of the bout to pull off the 38-31 win in a back-and-forth affair.

"I don't think we were mature enough to win this game a year ago," defensive coordinator Todd Bowles said Monday morning of the 17-point comeback, per Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The first "maturity" factor that leaps to mind with Tampa was swapping Jameis Winston for Tom Brady﻿. While TB12 had his best game in a pewter helmet, the comeback was kickstarted by Bowles' defense.

Ndamukong Suh forced a fumble with 40 seconds left in the first half as the Bucs trailed by 17. Linebacker Devin White recovered at the 6-yard-line. Brady tossed a TD to Mike Evans three plays later, and the comeback was on.

The Bucs defense, which struggled at times against big-armed rookie QB Justin Herbert, made just enough plays to give the offense a chance to win the game, forcing the fumble, icing the game with an INT, and generating two sacks.

Bowles echoed Bruce Arians' thoughts that, a year ago, the Bucs would have been blown out.

"We knew we played poorly. It was just a show of character. I can honestly say, had this been last year, we would have gotten our ass beat by 20," Arians said. "[With] Tom -- he's never behind in his mind, so we can always make plays to win games."

Brady and the offense moved up-and-down the field, gobbling up 484 yards and averaging 6.6 yards per play on 73 total plays. After the recovered fumble just before halftime, Brady generated a perfect passer rating (158.3) the rest of the way.

Sunday marked Brady's first game with at least five passing TD since Week 3, 2017 (vs. Texans) and the first game with five passing TDs to five different receivers in his career. Brady (43 years, 62 days old) unseated Hall of Famer Warren Moon (40 years, 342 days old in Week 9, 1997) as the oldest player in NFL history with at least five passing touchdowns in a game.

It wasn't perfect for Brady, who threw an early pick-6 that helped dig the 17-point hole. But the GOAT showed he can still spread the ball around like a point guard on the gridiron. That the Bucs rolled up 369 passing yards without Chris Godwin and with Evans not at 100 percent, speaks to the potential for Tampa as the unit begins to gel.

As for the comeback that wouldn't have materialized last season, Brady clearly brings a confidence that reverberates throughout the organization.

"How can you not believe in him?" receiver ﻿Scott Miller﻿ said. "He's the greatest to ever do it. We just needed to go in there and follow his lead. We know he's gonna get the job done, so we've just gotta do what we do and help him out a little bit."

Related Content

news

Browns RB Nick Chubb suffered MCL injury, will go on IR

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said running back Nick Chubb suffered a MCL sprain in his knee during yesterday's win, but the injury is not season-ending. He will be placed on injured reserve.
news

What to watch for in Falcons-Packers on 'Monday Night Football'

When these teams last met on "MNF" in 2014, Aaron Rodgers' Packers edged Matt Ryan's Falcons. Rodgers and Ryan are since a combined 10-0 under the prime-time spotlight of Monday night.
news

Joe Burrow on first victory as NFL quarterback: Winning is fun 

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got to celebrate his first victory in the NFL after Sunday's win over the Jaguars.
news

Packers WR Davante Adams out for 'Monday Night Football' vs. Falcons 

﻿Davante Adams﻿ won't suit up for the Green Bay Packers on Monday night. The Pro Bowl receiver announced himself that he won't play due to a nagging hamstring injury. 
news

Odell Beckham Jr.'s big day saves Browns from potential collapse vs. Cowboys

﻿OBJ silenced the doubters and critics with a scorching performance as the Cleveland Browns torched a hapless Dallas Cowboys defense in a 49-38 win.
news

Titans have zero positive COVID-19 tests for first time in week

Finally, some good NFL news out of Tennessee. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the Tennessee Titans had zero positive COVID-19 tests from Sunday's round of testing.
news

With no additional positive COVID-19 tests, Patriots en route to Kansas City

The New England Patriots are headed to Kansas City for a rare game-day plane trip ahead of Monday night's postponed bout with the Chiefs. 
news

Derek Carr 'sick of losing' as Las Vegas Raiders fall to Buffalo Bills 

Moral victories are getting old for Derek Carr. The Las Vegas Raiders quarterback expressed his frustration after falling to 2-2 with a loss to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 5

The Falcons will have their top two wideouts Monday night against the Packers. Tom Pelissero reported that Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley will play tonight, per a source informed of the situation. Here's other news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Jalen Ramsey, Golden Tate fight following Rams' win over Giants

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Giants wide receiver Golden Tate sparked a heated altercation following Los Angeles' 17-9 win over New York on Sunday.
news

J.J. Watt on Texans' 0-4 start: 'This is terrible. It's brutal. I mean, it's depressing. It sucks'

The Texans can only cling to control of their own destiny after starting the season 0-4. Aging star DE J.J. Watt﻿ doesn't feel like he has much control of Houston's fortunes either.
