Bruce Arians of Indianapolis Colts deserves to be coach of year

Published: Dec 24, 2012 at 03:54 AM
Headshot_Author_Mark_Kriegel_1400x1000
Mark Kriegel

NFL Media Analyst

This week, Chuck Pagano returns to relieve the NFL's coach of the year.

Bruce Arians. Should be anyway.

Darlington: Colts living a fairytale

The Indianapolis Colts' season has been a dream. And it continues with Chuck Pagano's return, Jeff Darlington writes. More ...

There are other deserving candidates. Pagano himself. But what he did in coming back from leukemia is more about fortitude and character than X's and O's.

Leslie Frazier. Then again, the Minnesota Vikings coach does have the comeback player and the rightful MVP.

Pete Carroll just crushed the San Francisco 49ers. The Seattle Seahawks have won its last three games by an average of 40 points. And he's learning to work with a salary cap.

Still, it pales in comparison to the year Arians had with the Indianapolis Colts.

It began last January when the Pittsburgh Steelers unexpectedly announced the retirement of their offensive coordinator.

Within a week, Arians unretired to work for the Colts: a dispirited, two-win team, about to embark on a very ambitious project.

Of all the quarterbacking prodigies, Andrew Luck would be asked to do the most and would make the most mistakes.

Then Pagano took to his medical leave.

It wasn't life and death for Arians. But, truth be told, these were less than ideal circumstances.

The interim designation guarantees no succcess. Especially when you're already below .500.

But here it is, a game to go and Bruce Arians has the Colts in the playoffs. The guy who was done as an OC in Pittsburgh is 9-3 as a head coach. Despite 18 picks, Andrew Luck is shattering the rookie record for passing yards.

And the Steelers? No playoffs for them. Seven wins. Down from 12 last season. The offense went from 12th to 19th.

It's said that Ben Roethlisberger misses Bruce Arians.

It's not hard to see why.

Follow Mark Kriegel on Twitter @MarkKriegel

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Hickbottom, Team Gaither defeat Team Robinson in first-ever HBCU Legacy Bowl

Tennessee State quarterback Geremy Hickbottom was named Offensive Most Valuable Player as he helped Team Gaither to a resounding 22-6 win over Team Robinson at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans. 
news

Hall of Famer, Washington legend Charley Taylor passes away at 80

A Washington football legend who made eight Pro Bowls and was enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1984, Charley Taylor has passed away at the age of 80. 
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Saturday, Feb. 19

Two Cincinnati Bengals drew fines for infractions during Super Bowl LVI. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW