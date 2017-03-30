Around the NFL

Bruce Arians not afraid of overusing David Johnson

Published: Mar 30, 2017 at 07:11 AM

Bruce Arians isn't scared of overworking his star running back.

"He's still too young to overuse," Arians said of David Johnson on Wednesday at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix.

He added: "I want to have 30 touches out of him, if possible, because that's going to be a lot of offense. When he has his hand on the ball, either as a wide receiver, coming out of the backfield, in the slot, and running, that's a lot of potential offense for us."

While the career projections for frequently used running backs are quite clear -- they still have one of the shorter lifespans in the NFL and that number significantly decreases with heavy usage -- NFL coaches and general managers are starting to sound uniform in their opinion that it doesn't really matter. The Steelers aren't going to temper Le'Veon Bell's workload in his prime to squeeze out a few more years in Bell's thirties. The Dallas Cowboys will almost certainly approach the 300-carry mark with Ezekiel Elliott in 2017. This window of time is almost always the best and most valuable a running back is ever going to be.

It's easy to be selfish here given how fun it was to watch Johnson play in 2016. He was the Cardinals' offense, much in the vein of Bell. Johnson is just 25 and still learning new tricks.

The Cardinals need to develop more than just Johnson and Fitzgerald if they are going to compete for the division again in 2017, but 30 touches a game would signify a radical new fold to Arians' high-flying attack. It's bold considering the knee injury Johnson suffered at the end of last season, but also a sign that Johnson's recovery is going according to plan. He did not need surgery, after all. He told the team's official site two weeks ago that he was "full throttle" in training.

As many have said in the past, Arians did not forget how to design offenses during Arizona's one down year. This season could be something special, and Johnson will be at the forefront regardless.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Packers restructure Kenny Clark's contract, clear $10.8 million of cap space

The Green Bay Packers began chiseling away this week at their salary cap mountain. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Wednesday the Packers restructured the contract of nose tackle ﻿Kenny Clark﻿.
news

Odell Beckham Jr. announces successful knee surgery, birth of his child

It's been quite a month for ﻿Odell Beckham﻿. The Los Angeles Rams receiver won a Super Bowl, saw the birth of his child and underwent knee surgery.
news

Bruce Arians talks up Blaine Gabbert as option to replace Tom Brady in Tampa Bay

With ﻿Kyle Trask﻿ the only QB under contract for 2022, the Buccaneers have been mentioned as players in a potential trade for a veteran. But there is another option for Tampa Bay: Bring back ﻿Blaine Gabbert﻿ as a stop-gap.
news

Broncos DC Ejiro Evero: 'There will be a lot of carryover' from Vic Fangio's defensive scheme

New Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero laid out his plan for Denver's defense in 2022, and it won't deviate from ex-coach Vic Fangio's scheme the past three seasons.
news

Pro Bowl CB J.C. Jackson says Patriots 'feel like they don't need me' as contract talks remain silent

No NFL player has ever recorded more interceptions in their first four seasons than J.C. Jackson. Mr. INT's next takeaway might not come as easy. As the franchise-tag window opened Tuesday, the Pro Bowl cornerback said the Patriots have not discussed a new contract with him.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Tuesday, Feb. 22

Former Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler signed with Miami on Tuesday. The 27-year-old QB spent parts of the past two seasons in Arizona before finishing up the 2021 campaign on the Ravens' practice squad.
news

Chiefs cut veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens after four seasons with team

The Kansas City Chiefs released veteran linebacker ﻿Anthony Hitchens﻿ after four seasons with the team on Tuesday in a salary-cap cutting move.
news

Aaron Rodgers following cryptic IG message: 'There will be no news today'

For everyone who expected news on Aaron Rodgers' NFL future on Tuesday ... you'll have to keep waiting. The Packers quarterback had no news to share on the matter during an appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show".
news

Commanders announce revision to crest to update years of team's titles

The Washington Commanders announced Tuesday that their crest has been adjusted to update the years of their NFL titles.
news

Mitchell Trubisky ready to be starting QB again in 2022: 'I'm in a confident space right now'

After four seasons in Chicago, ﻿Mitchell Trubisky﻿ spent the 2021 campaign as Josh Allen's backup in Buffalo. Now heading toward free agency, Trubisky could be ready to battle for a starting job once again.
news

Jarvis Landry would like to stay in Cleveland, but confident he can help win 'championship elsewhere'

Could ﻿Jarvis Landry﻿ be on his way out of Cleveland? The Browns receiver posted a series of tweets Tuesday morning noting that he played through injury last season and evoked questions about his future in Ohio.
news

NFL franchise tag window opens today; Davante Adams, J.C. Jackson among candidates

Let the game of tag begin. Tuesday marks the first day NFL teams can start placing the franchise or transition tag on players whose contracts are set to expire. The tag window runs from today, Feb. 22 to March 8.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW