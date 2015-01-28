Bruce Arians, Jason Garrett sit atop my Coach of the Year ballot

Actually, it looked like the Seahawks were heading for a similar fate, sitting at 3-3 coming off a Week 7 loss to the Rams, but Carroll refocused his team and finished the season by winning nine of the last 10 regular-season games. He keeps this team hungry, keeps the players believing they are underdogs who need to prove they're still the team to beat. That can be one of the most difficult things to do as the head coach of a defending champion: keeping that chip on your shoulder and maintaining the us-against-the-world mentality. Carroll has done that beautifully, and the team is responding.