Bruce Arians had 'inklings' LeSean McCoy was available

"I never made a comment about Marcus," Arians said. "People asked me about spread quarterbacks vs. conventional, and when I've had spread quarterbacks come into my system, they've struggled getting into a huddle and calling a play, losing the confidence of the other 10 guys. They stammered, they couldn't get the call, they had to come back out. When I meet with these kinds of guys at the combine, I tell them to get in front of a mirror and start doing this. Start calling plays. They're great athletes, but I think they've been shortchanged in those offenses."