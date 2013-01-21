Bruce Arians fills Cardinals' top assistant positions

PHOENIX -- New Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has filled his top assistant coaching positions by hiring Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator, Harold Goodwin as offensive coordinator and Tom Moore as assistant head coach/offense.
Moore's addition is intriguing. He has 34 years' experience as an NFL assistant, 12 years as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts.
Bowles, who was promoted from secondary coach to defensive coordinator with Philadelphia on Oct. 16, replaces Ray Horton, who left when Arians was hired and is defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.
Goodwin was offensive line coach of the Colts last season after five years as an offensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
The 60-year-old Arians was hired Thursday night to replace Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired after six seasons with the Cardinals.
