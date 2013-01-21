Bruce Arians fills Cardinals' top assistant positions

Published: Jan 21, 2013 at 11:47 AM

PHOENIX -- New Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians has filled his top assistant coaching positions by hiring Todd Bowles as defensive coordinator, Harold Goodwin as offensive coordinator and Tom Moore as assistant head coach/offense.

Moore's addition is intriguing. He has 34 years' experience as an NFL assistant, 12 years as Peyton Manning's offensive coordinator with the Indianapolis Colts.

Bowles, who was promoted from secondary coach to defensive coordinator with Philadelphia on Oct. 16, replaces Ray Horton, who left when Arians was hired and is defensive coordinator for the Cleveland Browns.

Goodwin was offensive line coach of the Colts last season after five years as an offensive assistant with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The 60-year-old Arians was hired Thursday night to replace Ken Whisenhunt, who was fired after six seasons with the Cardinals.

Copyright 2013 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.

news

Jaguars' Doug Pederson: 'I do believe there has to be some kind of healing' after what transpired last year

The Jacksonville Jaguars started their rookie minicamp Friday with a new head coach, Doug Pederson, for the second straight year. One of Pederson's first orders of business is "gaining the trust back" after Jacksonville's tumultuous 2021 season.

news

Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson ready to put the 'rah-rah' of draft talk behind him and get to work

Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is excited to get the work in at the Detroit Lions' rookie minicamp after "all that talk" that comes with the pre-draft process, and he knows it will take a group effort to get the team back to winning.

news

Cardinals rookie CB Christian Matthew reflects on path to NFL after nearly quitting football

As cornerback Christian Matthew entered the Arizona Cardinals' facility for the first time during rookie minicamp Friday, he took some time to think back on the path he took to get to this point, and the decision he almost made to leave football behind.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW