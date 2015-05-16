Bruce Arians: David Johnson 'will find a niche quick'

"His size, his straight-line speed, and his receiving ability will get him drafted, but you have to understand his limitations," NFL Films guru Greg Cosell told the Ross Tucker Football Podcast before the draft. "He's not an inside runner. He's not a powerful runner despite his size. He's not really that laterally quick. To me, his best chance to be a factor is with a team that deploys a high percentage of shotgun with three-wide receiver personnel, and you can use him as a receiver. I don't think he's a foundation back in this league, based on his running style."