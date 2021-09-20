Around the NFL

Bruce Arians: Buccaneers 'reached out' to FA CB Richard Sherman

Published: Sep 20, 2021 at 06:28 PM
Richard Sherman has been garnering interest from potential suitors and one them was, indeed, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Having recently lost cornerback ﻿Sean Murphy-Bunting﻿ to injured reserve, the Bucs have a need in the defensive backfield and head coach Bruce Arians told reporters Monday that Tampa Bay general manager Jason Licht recently contacted Sherman.  

"Jason has reached out," Arians said Monday, via team transcript. "He's got other things going on, too. It's just a matter of I coach the ones that we've got and let him handle the rest of that. We'll kick the tires on some other guys, too. It's just a matter of we'll talk and see. If it's the right fit, it's the right fit, and we'll move on it."

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning that Sherman has received interest from multiple NFL teams recently.

The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback and former Super Bowl champion drew interest from the Bucs and has remained in touch with his most recent team, the 49ers, Pelissero reported.

Sherman was arrested in July, which led to five misdemeanor charges, and has been undergoing therapy since. The league is currently reviewing Sherman's legal situation.

The 33-year-old was a three-time All-Pro during his seven seasons with the Seahawks to begin his career, leading the way for one of the most talented defensive backfields during the era. The last three seasons saw Sherman in San Francisco, but he played just five games for the 49ers in 2020 due to a calf injury.

