Browns' Wyatt Teller thrilled with 'insane' continuity on Cleveland's offense

The Cleveland Browns spent the offseason upgrading their defense following the team's playoff run. The offense didn't need much tinkering.

Cleveland opted for continuity on offense rather than another rework, returning its QB, top receivers -- including ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ coming back from injury -- and its league-best backfield.

Browns guard ﻿Wyatt Teller﻿ told Cleveland Browns Daily earlier this week that stability should be a huge advantage.

"We have 11 guys on offense returning, which is insane -- I've never heard of that," he said, via the team's official website. "We've got the guys in the backfield who can do it at a high level ... and if the best D-line I play is our own team, I'll be very, very happy."

The continuity isn't only with the players on offense, but the coaching staff. After spending his rookie season with Buffalo, then on Freddie Kitchens' Browns squad in 2019, this year is the first time Teller has experienced any coaching stability in his career. All-time great offensive line coach Bill Callahan will continue to head the unit in Cleveland.

"It's crazy going into Year 4 in the NFL, and this is the first time having the same offensive line coach for two years in a row," he said. "I'm doing my work, and I'm trying to get better."

The Browns' blockers will key the offense and the ground-first approach Kevin Stefanski prefers. ﻿Jedrick Wills﻿, ﻿Joel Bitonio﻿, ﻿JC Tretter﻿, Teller and ﻿Jack Conklin﻿ make up one of the best units in football.

"I've been blessed to be put in a situation where we have great guys around me and I just have to do my job," he said. "I don't have to do anything else but my job, and that's a blessing."