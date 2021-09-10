Browns WR Odell Beckham (knee) listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Cleveland Browns receiver ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ is questionable heading into Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Coming off a torn ACL, Beckham has been limited in practices all week.

Coach Kevin Stefanski was mum on Beckham's status when asked about the star receiver Friday.

"I think he was limited today, so we will use the next 48 hours with all of these guys and determine who is playing and who is not," Stefanski said, per the team's official transcript. "We will let you know 90 minutes before the game."

Asked if there are any other details on Beckham's status for Sunday beyond being listed as questionable, the coach replied, "Not really."

Beckham -- who has yet to speak to the local media since suffering the injury midway through the 2020 season -- hasn't taken any full contact or a hit to his knee during Browns practices.

Stefanski said that Beckham didn't suffer a setback but was tight-lipped on whether the wideout would be ready for Sunday's big matchup against the reigning AFC champs.

"All of the guys who are rehabbing from any injury, we make sure that we follow the medical advice and go through the rehab process like that, so he is no different," Stefanski said.

Stefanski's reticence to discuss Beckham's status flies in the face of normal optimism coaches usually spout, particularly when it comes to season-opening availability for players whose timeline suggested they'd be ready Week 1. OBJ's status leading up to the game will undoubtedly be one to monitor in the hours leading up to kickoff.

The Browns also listed ﻿Jadeveon Clowney﻿ (illness) as questionable for Sunday.