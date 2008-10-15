Browns' Winslow home resting after hospital stay

BEREA, Ohio -- Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow, hospitalized last week with an undisclosed illness, remains at home under doctors' orders and coach Romeo Crennel on Wednesday offered no definitive timetable for the Pro Bowl player's return.
Winslow spent three nights at the Cleveland Clinic before he was discharged last Sunday. The 25-year-old, who has battled injuries throughout his NFL career and contracted a staph infection following knee surgery in 2005, missed Cleveland's win on Monday night over the New York Giants.
Winslow practiced early last week before he began feeling ill. He went to the hospital for an examination last Thursday and was admitted.
The Browns have provided little information on Winslow's condition, citing health laws and the player's privacy.
Winslow's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, has not returned phone calls or e-mails seeking comment.
During his news conference on Wednesday, Crennel said Winslow is being treated at home.
"He is doing well, I spoke with him," Crennel said. "I am hoping that he can play this weekend (Sunday, at Washington). He is questionable for the game and questionable is 50-50. If things keep progressing, because he is making progress, then he will be there and be able to help us try to win the game."
Crennel said the decision to keep Winslow away from the team facility was made by medical personnel.
"He is being treated by the doctors and they are telling him to stay at home and he is checking in at the Clinic," Crennel said. "When they tell him to come, he will come."
Winslow, one of Cleveland's top offensive stars, was replaced in the starting lineup against the Giants by Steve Heiden, who caught five passes for 59 yards. Backup tight end Darnell Dinkins also caught a 22-yard touchdown pass as the Browns shocked the Super Bowl champions and won their first Monday night game since 1993.
"If he (Winslow) is not here I am going to try to get those tight ends to do what they did on Monday night," Crennel said.
Winslow has had a star-crossed pro career.
The former first-round pick and son of Hall of Famer Kellen Winslow Sr. broke his leg trying to recover an onsides kick during his second game as a rookie in 2004 and missed the remainder of the season.
While he was rehabbing during the following offseason, Winslow suffered near-fatal injuries when he crashed his motorcycle while doing stunts in a parking lot. He underwent surgery on his right knee, which was later infected with staph and had to be cleaned out. Winslow had at least two more surgeries on the knee.
Winslow tied a franchise record with 89 catches in 2006, and last season he earned a trip to the Pro Bowl after recording 82 receptions for 1,106 yards.
Winslow skipped the team's voluntary practices during the spring, and there was speculation that he might hold out of training camp. However, Winslow reported on time and entered last week's game with 19 catches for 170 yards.
Crennel said defensive end Shaun Smith will miss this week's game against the Redskins with a broken left hand. Smith had surgery during Cleveland's bye week, and during a follow-up exam last week, doctors recommended that he take some time off to make sure the bone is healed completely.
Copyright 2008 by The Associated Press