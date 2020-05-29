Browns will reopen facilities to some employees on June 1

The Cleveland Browns have become the latest NFL team to announce a return to its facility.
A limited number of Browns employees will return to the team's facility on June 1, according to a statement from Browns EVP/COO Dave Jenkins. The team has worked closely with its official health partner University Hospitals during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and is confident in its adherence to all "parameters and recommendations in place to ensure the responsible and safe reopening" of the team's facilities.
The team's reopening will include its Berea headquarters as well as FirstEnergy Stadium in downtown Cleveland.
"As planned, they will reopen to a limited number of employees beginning on Monday," Jenkins said in the statement released by the team. "We are proud of our entire staff's collective efforts and productivity while working from home, and our return to the building marks an important step as we continue to diligently prepare for the 2020 season."
Ohio governor Mike DeWine has been near the forefront of pandemic-related action taken by state-level officials since COVID-19 became a serious issue earlier this year. Cleveland's fellow Ohio club, the Cincinnati Bengals, opened its facility on the second day allowed by the NFL, May 20.