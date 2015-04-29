Browns, Titans discussing deal for No. 2 pick?

Draft buzz is a fickle thing in the days approaching the actual event, but now that we're less than 24 hours removed, things are starting to get interesting.
As NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport noted on Wednesday, there are pretty substantive talks between the Browns and Titans for the No. 2 overall pick. Rapoport has previously noted that the Browns have the best chance of any team to actually move up and grab the pick given their pairing of first-round picks (12 and 19) and the possibility that their No. 1 pick next year would still be in an enticing range.
Of course, there have been no formal offers made but that's only because no one would dream of sealing a deal until the Buccaneers have made the No. 1 pick.
As complex as draft day trades seem, they happen in a matter of moments. The great Eli Manning deal went down in about five minutes. The Sammy Watkins trade didn't take much longer.
What Browns general manager Ray Farmer and Titans general manager Ruston Webster were likely doing these past few days involved laying down some ground rules. For example, if Cleveland was only interested in throwing in this year's first rounders, don't bother calling us on Thursday and wasting our time.
Though this draft has the feel of an eventual letdown -- Marcus Mariota is, after all, a very good quarterback and is very worthy of the No. 2 pick, especially for a Titans team that is uncertain at the position -- it's fun to dream.
Some more draft buzz:
Protecting Matt Ryan is priority No. 1. I don't think there's any doubt in and around Atlanta that he's the quarterback who can take them to the Super Bowl once the talent catches up around him.
It's hard to imagine him not being a perfect fit for the Jaguars and Gus Bradley, then again, it would be incredible to see him line up alongside Khalil Mack and Justin Tuck in Oakland.
He represents one of the biggest perceived fallers, though he is not alone. Now is when teams finalize the summation of their research and truly start etching their boards in stone.
"I don't think a lot of people expected me to still come and be here, and face this," he said. "But I'm a man and I'm not going to run from anything. I've been open with everybody with what happened and of course I'm very sorry that it did happen, but like I said all I can do is learn from my mistakes as a person just like everyone else and continue to grow, that's the most important thing."
The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews the 2015 NFL Draft and breaks down the biggest rumors and storylines. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.