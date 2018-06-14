Browns' T.J. Carrie celebrating Father's Day as a first-time dad

"One of the things I always heard was about this unconditional, unimaginable love and now I see it," he said. "I used to kind of wonder when people would tell stories about their kids and it was something so small and how did that make them so excited. But, the other day, I was holding a cup up and he grabbed the cup and my wife and I got so excited. That's that love. Those little moments you cherish, you didn't think could bring you that much joy but it really does."