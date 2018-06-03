Browns sign LB Mychal Kendricks to one-year deal

At 27 years old, Kendricks is square in the middle of his prime, with enough value for the Eagles to flatly deny his request to be traded last summer. He's appeared in 12 or more games in each season of his six-year career, recording 459 tackles, 14 sacks, 26 passes defensed and three interceptions over that span. He's also forced six fumbles and was one piece of a menacing front seven that helped Philadelphia to a title.