Browns sign former first-round WR Breshad Perriman

Published: Oct 13, 2018 at 05:00 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Breshad Perriman has a new place of employment, and didn't have to go too far to find it.

The former first-round pick of the Baltimore Ravens is staying in the AFC North, signing with the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. The team confirmed the signing later Saturday.

Perriman was cut by the Ravens as part of the final preseason trim down to 53 players. The 26th overall pick in the 2015 draft caught 43 passes for 576 yards and three touchdowns, but struggles with injuries, drops and overall inconsistency expedited his exit from the Ravens after just three seasons.

Cleveland found itself with a dire need at receiver after youngster Derrick Willies was placed on injured reserve with a broken collarbone suffered during practice this week. Willies' injury followed a knee injury to Rashard Higgins that will keep him out between two and four weeks, and Cleveland's trade that sent Josh Gordon to the New England Patriots less than a month ago.

Cleveland also signed veteran Rod Streater in the immediate aftermath following the Gordon trade. Streater has primarily played special teams in his two games with the Browns.

Perriman moves from the old Browns to the current inception of the franchise, just days after the latter upset the former in a last-second overtime finish.

