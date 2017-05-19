Browns sign first-rounder Myles Garrett to rookie deal

The No. 1 overall pick inked his contract.
The Cleveland Browns announced Friday that Myles Garrett signed his four-year, fully guaranteed rookie contract. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the deal is worth $30.4 million with a $20.25 million signing bonus and includes offset language. As with all first-round picks, the deal comes with a team option for a fifth season.
The consensus top prospect in the 2017 draft, Garrett compiled 31 sacks, 47 tackles for loss and forced seven fumbles during his college career at Texas A&M.
The 6-foot-4, 272-pound physical specimen immediately upgrades Cleveland's pass rush. The rookie already received rave reviews from veteran Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas this offseason.
"I'm just impressed with his demeanor and his willingness to learn and his humbleness," Thomas said of Garrett, "but also you see that fire that's burning inside him to be great and I think those are the hallmarks of guys that have a chance to be really excellent football players."
In new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams' defense, Garrett can be a game-wrecking talent for years to come in the Browns' latest rebuilding effort.