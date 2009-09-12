Browns rookie RB Davis injured in minor one-car accident

Published: Sep 12, 2009 at 01:59 PM

CLEVELAND -- Browns rookie running back James Davis sustained an unspecified head injury in a minor one-car accident and was briefly hospitalized Saturday.

Davis, a sixth-round draft pick and Cleveland's leading rusher during the exhibition season, is questionable -- a 50 percent chance of playing -- for Sunday's season opener against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Browns said Davis got into the accident at 8 a.m. as he was driving to the team's training facility in Berea, Ohio. He was held for observation at a hospital and then released.

Davis averaged 7.8 yards on 24 carries in four preseason games. He had an 81-yard touchdown run in a win over Detroit.

He was expected to be a part of Cleveland's game plan against the Vikings, the NFL's top defense against the run last season. The Browns could be thin at running back with Jerome Harrison (knee) also listed as questionable and Cedric Peerman (thigh) doubtful on Cleveland coach Eric Mangini's injury report.

Browns starting left cornerback Eric Wright is also questionable against the Vikings with a knee injury. He was limited in practice Friday. If Wright can't play, Hank Poteat, who has made 18 career starts, will likely take his place.

The Browns also listed linebacker David Bowens (knee) and nose tackle Shaun Rogers (foot) as questionable. Linebacker Alex Hall (shoulder) and tight end Steve Heiden (knee) are probable.

