Browns reopen facility after contact tracing doesn't reveal any high-risk close contacts

The Cleveland Browns are back to work in Berea, Ohio, following a positive COVID-19 test from one of their players that prompted the closing of their facility Monday.
The team reopened its facility after contact tracing did not reveal any high-risk close contacts with fullback Andy Janovich, who tested positive for the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Cleveland is preparing for a third straight home game in Week 11, when the Browns host the Philadelphia Eagles. Cleveland defeated Houston 10-7 amid dreary conditions and high winds along Lake Erie on Sunday. At 6-3, the Browns are tied for second place in the AFC North, with a favorable schedule lining up for a potential playoff run.