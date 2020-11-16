Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

The Cleveland Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player.

The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with reporters Monday but would not divulge whether the player in question participated in Sunday's win over Houston, noting that the team would provide an update after completing contact tracing.

Cleveland had its most notable brush with the novel coronavirus during the team's bye week, in which quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before coming off of it in time to play in Week 10. Guard/tackle Chris Hubbard also ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list just days before Sunday's contest against the Texans.

"We've talked about it going all the way back to April. That's the world we live in right now and we're ready to do whatever is necessary to keep everybody safe, first and foremost," Stefanski said Monday. "... While doing that, we still have to prepare and get ready to play."