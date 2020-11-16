Around the NFL

Browns close facility following player's positive COVID-19 test

Published: Nov 16, 2020 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Cleveland Browns are back in the intensive COVID-19 protocol following a positive test from a player.

The team announced the positive test Monday, adding that the player has self-isolated and the team's facility has closed while contact tracing is being conducted. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski spoke with reporters Monday but would not divulge whether the player in question participated in Sunday's win over Houston, noting that the team would provide an update after completing contact tracing.

Cleveland had its most notable brush with the novel coronavirus during the team's bye week, in which quarterback ﻿Baker Mayfield﻿ landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before coming off of it in time to play in Week 10. Guard/tackle Chris Hubbard also ended up on the reserve/COVID-19 list just days before Sunday's contest against the Texans.

"We've talked about it going all the way back to April. That's the world we live in right now and we're ready to do whatever is necessary to keep everybody safe, first and foremost," Stefanski said Monday. "... While doing that, we still have to prepare and get ready to play."

Cleveland (6-3) hosts the 3-5-1 Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11.

Related Content

news

Rivera: Alex Smith has proven he is 'back', has chance to be the guy beyond 2020

In Alex Smith's first start since his gruesome leg injury, the Washington quarterback proved that he still has it. Coach Ron Rivera said he has a chance to be the guy beyond 2020.
news

Panthers QB Teddy Bridgewater day-to-day with MCL sprain

Some good news for the Panthers. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater is day-to-day with an MCL sprain, Ian Rapoport reported.
news

What to watch for in Vikings-Bears on 'Monday Night Football'

The Vikings are looking to use the Week 10 finale to continue their rise while the Bears are seeking to end their slump. Given the stakes and players involved, this contest should pack the punch commonly associated with matchups featuring division rivals.
news

Russell Wilson on bad day vs. Rams: 'It's not on anybody but me'

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is shouldering the blame on their loss to the Rams. But Wilson says he's not worry and they'll bounce back.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees likely to miss time with rib, shoulder injuries

﻿Drew Brees﻿ might need some rest. The 41-year-old QB suffered a rib contusion Sunday and will undergo an MRI to look for possible cartilage damage. Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that the Saints are bracing for Brees to miss some time to fully heal. 
news

Doug Pederson on Eagles' loss to Giants: 'I'm pissed off' 

Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson is very upset after his team lost to the New York Giants. He said this is the most frustrated he's been after a loss.
news

T.J. Watt, Steelers wanted to welcome Joe Burrow to AFC North in 'the appropriate way'

Pittsburgh's defense compiled four sacks, nine QB hits and four passes defensed against Cincinnati. ﻿The demolition was a concerted effort by the Steelers defense to stick it to No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow. 
news

Lions optimistic about Matthew Stafford's thumb injury after X-rays negative

﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ guided Detroit to a last-second win, playing one of his best games of the season despite suffering a thumb injury early in the contest. The injury shouldn't cost the Lions QB any time.
news

Vic Fangio concerned about Drew Lock's INTs, but Broncos 'committed' to young QB

Drew Lock threw a career-high four INTs, a culmination of weeks of inefficient and poor overall play. The young Broncos quarterback has now thrown multiple interceptions in three of his last five starts. 
news

Lamar Jackson: Ravens 'ticked off' after loss to Patriots 

After falling to the New England Patriots on Sunday night, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was clearly frustrated, saying "nobody likes losing."
news

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins on Hail Mary TD: 'They were in position. It was just a better catch'

Cardinals All-Pro WR DeAndre Hopkins demonstrated why he has maybe the best hands in the NFL as he outjumped a trio of Bills DBs and managed to come down with a game-winning, 43-yard touchdown. And he wasn't particularly surprised afterward.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL