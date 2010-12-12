Browns RB Hillis surpasses 1,000 rushing yards

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Running back Peyton Hillis has become the ninth Cleveland Browns player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season.
Jim Brown holds the team record with seven 1,000-yard seasons.
