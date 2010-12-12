Browns RB Hillis surpasses 1,000 rushing yards

Published: Dec 12, 2010 at 05:03 AM

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Running back Peyton Hillis has become the ninth Cleveland Browns player to reach 1,000 rushing yards in a season.

Entering Sunday with 962 rushing yards, Hillis reached the milestone with an 8-yard gain on his fourth carry early in the first quarter of the Browns' game at Buffalo. Jamal Lewis, in 2008, was the last Browns player to hit 1,000.

Jim Brown holds the team record with seven 1,000-yard seasons.

The Browns acquired Hillis in an offseason trade with the Denver Broncos.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Fantasy football 2023 Week 2 sleepers: Do you believe in Jordan Love?

After plenty of surprise on opening weekend, Marcas Grant provides a look at 12 sleepers to consider for your fantasy football lineup in Week 2. Is Jordan Love already a fantasy starter? Will Treylon Burks have a bounce-back game?
news

Bears OC Luke Getsy: DJ Moore's 2 targets in Week 1 'a disappointment'

The Chicago Bears know they need to get DJ Moore more involved in their offense. Coordinator Luke Getsy called Moore's two targets in Week 1 "a disappointment."
news

NFL fantasy football stats & trends, Week 2: Stick with Bengals stars 

After a wild Week 1, Joel Smyth identifies eight notable nuggets to inform your fantasy decisions heading into Week 2. Do we trust Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins after opening week duds? Are the breakout rookie WRs for real?
news

Week 2 NFL picks: Eagles unanimously predicted to beat Vikings; who wins juicy Ravens-Bengals bout?

Will the Vikings upset the reigning NFC champion Eagles tonight in Philadelphia? What's the forecast for Sunday's juicy AFC North bout between the Ravens and Bengals? Can the Jets keep rolling without Aaron Rodgers? Check out the Week 2 game picks!