Browns RB Harrison hasn't signed tender, but he attends OTAs

Published: May 27, 2010 at 07:27 AM

Jerome Harrison participated in the Cleveland Browns' organized team activities earlier this week, but that doesn't mean he has a contract.

The running back, who broke out with 561 rushing yards in the final three games last season, has yet to sign his one-year restricted free agent tender, *The Cleveland Plain Dealer* reported Thursday.

Browns coach Eric Mangini told the newspaper, "I'm glad Jerome is here and I expect him to be here next week." Harrison missed last week's OTAs, and he didn't attend Thursday's session, although Mangini said that absence had nothing to do with the player's contract situation.

Harrison practiced with the team Monday and Tuesday.

Despite Harrison's outstanding finish to 2009, he hasn't been handed a long-term contract -- or the Browns' starting job. The team drafted Tennessee's Montario Hardesty to compete with Harrison for carries and acquired fullback Peyton Hillis in a trade with the Denver Broncos.

Even if Harrison does win the starting job, it appears likely the Browns will rotate him with Hardesty.

Harrison had 286 rushing yards -- the third-highest single-game total in NFL history -- and three touchdowns in the Browns' Week 15 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs last season. He has 271 carries for 1,310 yards and six TDs in his four-year NFL career.

