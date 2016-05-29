Around the NFL

Browns plan on being a run-oriented football team

Published: May 29, 2016 at 04:42 AM

Even with Hue Jackson in tow, the Browns are hellbent on being a run-oriented football team.

"I think when you look at Coach Jackson's background, he is a 'quarterback guru.' He has done a tremendous job over the years with that, but if you look at his record, in terms of running the football and the amount that he runs it, you're going to find out that he really, truly does enjoy running the football," Browns run-game coordinator Kirby Wilson told reporters this week, via the team's official site.

"We are going to be a run-oriented football team. Everything starts with the run game, our offensive line and our backs. As coach told us, we are going to be a physically dominant, running football team."

Though it sounds ridiculous for a team that drafted five wide receivers, including one in the first round, Wilson is preparing us for the obvious. The Bengals succeeded due in large part to the smash-mouth combination of Jeremy Hill and Gio Bernard. If Cleveland plans on starting Robert Griffin III, much of the team's success will be predicated on the fact that the Browns have a viable run-fake option off the snap.

It would be amusing to see the Browns' success come down to the most unheralded position group on the roster after a summer breathlessly analyzing the wideouts, quarterbacks, offensive line and defense.

The team has a stable of young, unproven backs with 2015 draft pick Duke Johnson set to be the breakout star if in fact there is one in Cleveland.

"It's a work in progress right now, we are going through the fundamentals, the technique that is involved with each fundamental," Wilson said, adding, "they'll be (ready) by the time the season starts."

Every quarterback's best friend is a good running game, of course. The Browns' offense may look like a high-tech version of the Bengals' attack from 2015, but they will butter their bread on smash-mouth football.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns, TE David Njoku agree to four-year, $56.75M contract extension

The Browns and Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a four-year, $56.75-million contract extension, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Friday, per a source.

news

Falcons QB Marcus Mariota both 'hungry to get back on the field again,' happy to mentor Desmond Ridder

Marcus Mariota spent enough time on the bench to learn he'd like to again become a starting quarterback in the NFL. He found such an opportunity in Atlanta, where rookie Desmond Ridder is also angling to start.

news

Falcons owner Arthur Blank's foundation grants $200K to violence prevention organizations

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation announced Friday that it has granted $100,000 each to Sandy Hook Promise and The Health Alliance for Violence Intervention (HAVI) in light of recent mass shootings.

news

Lamar Jackson responds to criticism over absence at voluntary OTAs, says he will join Ravens eventually

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson took to Twitter on Friday in regards to his absence at OTAs, saying he will be there at some point ahead of a crucial fifth season.

news

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assures 'smooth transition' from Kevin Colbert era

New Steelers GM Omar Khan assured a 'smooth transition' from the era of Kevin Colbert, who learned under his wing for the past 20 seasons in Pittsburgh

news

Budda Baker aiming to ensure Cardinals don't get 'comfortable' again in 2022

After two years of late-season disappointment, Cardinals All-Pro safety Budda Baker is taking it upon himself to make sure Arizona doesn't get complacent in 2022.

news

Dan Campbell: Aidan Hutchinson's 'DNA says he's going to do everything that he can to be successful'

So far, in the eyes of Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell, the No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson has been as advertised.

news

Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs' offense: 'It's going to be everybody'

No Tyreek Hill, no problem. With the Pro Bowl receiver now with the Dolphins, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said "everybody" will be involved on the pass-catching side of things in 2022.

news

'Forgotten Four' of Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington, Bill Willis selected for Ralph Hay Pioneer Award

Known as the "Forgotten Four," Marion Motley, Woody Strode, Kenny Washington and Bill Willis reintegrated pro football in 1946, and have now been selected to share the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Ralph Hay Pioneer Award during enshrinement week.

news

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels declines to discuss Colin Kaepernick workout

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels declined on Thursday to comment to reporters on Colin Kaepernick's workout, stating that he does not discuss players who are not currently on roster.

news

Dennis Allen says Michael Thomas (ankle) 'not ready yet,' expects Saints WR to be ready for training camp

Saints star receiver Michael Thomas, who missed the entirety of the 2021 season with ankle injuries, is still unable to participate in practice. Will he be ready by late July?

news

Falcons LB Deion Jones to miss the rest of offseason workouts as he rehabs from shoulder surgery

Falcons linebacker Deion Jones has not been participating in OTAs, and head coach Arthur Smith said Thursday Jones is rehabbing after having "clean-up" surgery that will keep him out of commission until training camp.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW