Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 02:46 PM

Roundup: Packers place K Mason Crosby on reserve/COVID-19 list

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Cleveland's promising punter is starting the season away from his teammates.

Jamie Gillan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns announced Thursday.

Gillan joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2019. The former rugby hopeful nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer" beat out veteran Britton Colquitt for the job in training camp and quickly became a fan favorite for his booming punts that traveled as far as 71 yards last season. Gillan set a Browns team record for net punting in a single season with an average of 41.6 yards per boot in his first campaign.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is intended for players who either have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Teams are not permitted to reveal the specific reason for why a player has been placed on the list.

Here are other news items we're monitoring on Tuesday:

  • The Green Bay Packers have placed longtime kicker Mason Crosby, defensive tackle Treyvon Hester and tight end Jace Sternberger on the reserve/COVID-19 list, per the NFL transaction wire. Crosby, 35, started all 16 contests for the 13th season and converted a career-high 91.7 percent of his field goal attempts (22-of-24) in 2019. He signed a three-year extension in February.
  • The Minnesota Vikings placed linebacker Anthony Barr on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • New York Jets backup quarterback Joe Flacco was placed on the PUP list to begin training camp, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports. The move was expected after the QB had offseason neck surgery. The Jets also placed tight end Ryan Griffin and linebacker Avery Williamson on the active/PUP list and tight end Dan Brown on the active/NFI list, and released defensive lineman Domenique Davis.
  • The Detroit Lions are placing cornerback Justin Coleman on the reserve/COVID-19 list, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source. Pelissero added that Coleman is asymptomatic and tested negative Tuesday before a positive test Wednesday. Tight end Isaac Nauta was also placed on the list, per the league's transaction wire. Coleman, 27, signed a four-year, $36 million contract with Detroit last March. He appeared in all 16 games (11 starts) in 2019, and recorded 13 pass breakups, three forced fumbles, an interception and 54 tackles.
  • The Jacksonville Jaguars activated rookie cornerback Josiah Scott off of the reserve/COVID-19 list. Jacksonville also placed TE Charles Jones and CB Parry Nickerson on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Denver Broncos placed tight end Andrew Beck on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing free-agent safety Curtis Riley, Rapoport reported. Riley started three games for the Raiders last year and was an every down starter for the Giants in 2018.
  • The Chicago Bears placed DT John Jenkins on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The Las Vegas Raiders placed RB Devontae Booker on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • The San Francisco 49ers placed RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Buffalo Bills defensive backs Dane Jackson and Siran Neal have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

