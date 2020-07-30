Roundup: Packers place K Mason Crosby on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland's promising punter is starting the season away from his teammates.

Jamie Gillan has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns announced Thursday.

Gillan joined the Browns as an undrafted free agent out of Arkansas-Pine Bluff in 2019. The former rugby hopeful nicknamed the "Scottish Hammer" beat out veteran Britton Colquitt for the job in training camp and quickly became a fan favorite for his booming punts that traveled as far as 71 yards last season. Gillan set a Browns team record for net punting in a single season with an average of 41.6 yards per boot in his first campaign.

The reserve/COVID-19 list is intended for players who either have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive. Teams are not permitted to reveal the specific reason for why a player has been placed on the list.

