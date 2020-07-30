Around the NFL

Thursday, Jul 30, 2020 05:38 PM

Vikings place Anthony Barr on reserve/COVID-19 list

Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Anthony Barr has spent his entire career in Minnesota, and that won't change in 2020, but this season will be unlike any other for him.

He'll begin it away from his teammates. Barr was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either tested positive for the virus or have been quarantined after being in close contact with an infected person.

Barr has appeared in at least 12 games in each of his six NFL seasons, and has earned four Pro Bowl selections. He's been a key piece in Minnesota's linebacking corps since he was selected in the first round of the 2014 draft, and nearly departed for New York in 2019 before spurning the Jets to head back to Minneapolis.

Barr is coming off a down year in terms of Pro Football Focus' individual player grades, recording his lowest mark since 2016. Nonetheless, his presence is very much important to a Vikings team that is looking to make a second straight playoff appearance in 2020.

