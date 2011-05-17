Browns part with longtime player development director Butler

CLEVELAND -- The Cleveland Browns have dismissed Jerry Butler, the team's director of player development for the past 10 years.
Butler, a wide receiver for nine seasons with the Buffalo Bills, had been with the Browns since their expansion return in 1999. He coached the club's wide receivers for two years before moving into the front office.
As the development director, Butler worked closely with players, helping them and their families transition in and out of pro football. Butler also assisted players with career internships and finishing their college education.
On his Twitter page, Browns cornerback Eric Wright lamented Butler's dismissal calling him "one of the best guys in that building."
A team spokesman said the move was not related to the labor lockout.
