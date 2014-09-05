Browns OC Shanahan excited to see Manziel play

[Empty Body]
Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack agree to contract restructures to remain with Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers kept their pass rush duo together despite massive cap figures entering 2024. Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack agreed to restructured contracts, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday.
New Ravens RB Derrick Henry has message for doubters: 'Tell them to keep watching'
New Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry had a simple message to people wondering if his play will fall off once he turns 30: "Tell them to keep watching."
NFL looking into potential tampering by Falcons, Eagles before start of free agency
The league is looking into potential tampering by the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons prior to the start of free agency as part of its standard review process, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
Falcons trading QB Desmond Ridder to Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore
The Atlanta Falcons are trading quarterback Desmond Ridder to the Arizona Cardinals, per Ian Rapoport. Ridder was made expendable after Atlanta landed Kirk Cousins in free agency.
Lions HC Dan Campbell, GM Brad Holmes agree to contract extensions through 2027 season
The Detroit Lions announced on Thursday that they have agreed to contract extensions with head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes that will keep them under contract through the 2027 season.
New Browns WR Jerry Jeudy on being traded to Cleveland: 'I feel like I'm wanted here'
Following his trade from the Denver Broncos, WR Jerry Jeudy told the Cleveland media that it's good to be with a Browns team that sought him out.
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, March 14
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
Niners trading for Texans' Maliek Collins to reinforce defensive line
The San Francisco 49ers are acquiring defensive tackle Maliek Collins in a trade with the Houston Texans for a seventh-round pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Thursday.
Buccaneers GM Jason Licht compliments Baker Mayfield with wisecrack: 'He's probably a 10 on the pr--- scale'
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht says Baker Mayfield's leadership qualities, physical style and his attitude helped lead the club to re-sign the quarterback to a three-year deal.
Patrick Peterson open to Steelers return, aims for 'another shot' at elusive Super Bowl ring in 2024
Eight-time Pro Bowl CB Patrick Peterson said Thursday on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the door to a possible return to the Pittsburgh Steelers is not closed but added he just wants to chase a ring.
Carlton Davis: Lions getting a 'lockdown corner' who can take away No. 1 receivers
The Detroit Lions made Carlton Davis III the centerpiece of their secondary revamp, finalizing a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the corner. The 27-year-old said he's the shutdown corner the Lions have been looking for. "You about to get a lockdown corner," he said Wednesday.