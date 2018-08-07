Around the NFL

Browns might not be done dealing big-name players

Published: Aug 07, 2018 at 05:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

New Browns general manager John Dorsey inherited a boatload of picks and a laundry list of players from the former regime.

He happily used the picks, but the players are a different story.

Corey Coleman's trade to Buffalo tells us two things: (1) Dorsey isn't concerned with draft stock, exchanging the former first-rounder for a distant seventh-round selection in the 2020 draft; (2) Coleman might not be the last to go.

"Remember, this was a regime with John Dorsey, the general manager, a lot of their players were kind of up on the trading block, a lot of the previous regime's players -- some disappointing players, frankly -- were available for trade," NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport said during Tuesday's edition of Inside Training Camp Live.

"This is not the last time," Rapoport added, "we're going to see a potential former big-name Brown shipped to someone else for draft compensation."

Coleman's exodus came after Dorsey waved farewell to former first-round defensive lineman Danny Shelton (picked two regimes ago) and second-round quarterback DeShone Kizer. The general manager also snail-mailed Cody Kessler to the Jaguars for a conditional 2019 seventh-round pick and sent cornerback Jason McCourty to New England.

Scanning the roster, it's fair to wonder which players might be next. Pass-rusher Carl Nassib, a 2016 third-rounder, has just 5.5 sacks over two seasons and isn't about to start with Myles Garrett and Emmanuel Ogbah on the field. The addition of traded-for Mychal Kendricks also gives the Browns a crowded house at linebacker. Third-round tackle Shon Coleman, meanwhile, has already played himself out of a job.

The Corey Coleman swap should tell us something else: Dorsey isn't about to keep a player in-house that doesn't fit his image of the Browns. It's fair to critique the return -- a measly seventh-rounder -- but Cleveland tired of the oft-injured receiver and, as NFL Network's Mike Garafolo noted, didn't want him taking "reps away from some other guys."

One day away from their preseason launch, the Browns are far from finished on the team-building front. Fresh evidence suggests Dorsey is just getting started.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills will return to St. John Fisher College for training camp in 2022

The Bills announced Saturday that the franchise and St. John Fisher College have agreed to terms on a one-year deal for training camp in the spring of this year. 
news

Head coach Dennis Allen 'still one voice' for Saints defense despite co-defensive coordinators

Though Dennis Allen has moved up to head coach and Kris Richard and Ryan Nielson were named co-defensive coordinators, Allen will call defensive plays and insists "there's really still one voice and that's mine."
news

Nick Sirianni remains 'confident that Jalen (Hurts) is the guy' for Eagles at QB

Following a subpar showing in the Eagles' playoff loss, Jalen Hurts was backed by head coach Nick Sirianni, who remains "really confident that Jalen is the guy" who can get Philadelphia back to the postseason.
news

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers torn on where he wants to play in 2022

Aaron Rodgers is preparing to play in 2022. He just isn't sure where yet.

As Green Bay awaits his decision, the reigning MVP is torn on whether to return to the Packers and is going back and forth on what he wants, NFL Ian Rapoport reports. 
news

Commanders offered multiple first-round picks for Russell Wilson; Seahawks declined

The Commanders believe they're a quarterback away from contention. The Seahawks are not partnering in that pursuit. Washington offered multiple first-round picks for star Russell Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Chiefs working on contract extension for WR Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill could be in line for a pay bump. The Chiefs are working toward a contract extension for the veteran wide receiver, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

Giants more likely to trade James Bradberry than Saquon Barkley

Despite Joe Schoen's openness to fielding trade calls on any and every player on the Giants' roster, ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ is not expected to be dealt this offseason. One prominent Giant, however, is slated to be moved.
news

Patriots not expected to use franchise tag on CB J.C. Jackson

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on NFL NOW at the Combine on Friday that the New England Patriots are not expected to use the franchise tag on J.C. Jackson, meaning the corner is expected to hit free agency.
news

Bills grant WR Cole Beasley permission to seek trade

Cole Beasley could be on a new team for the 2022 NFL season. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the Bills have given the veteran receiver permission to seek a trade.
news

Cowboys will try to trade Amari Cooper, expected to release veteran WR if no deal reached

Dallas will try to trade Amari Cooper, but will release the veteran receiver if no deal is reached, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per sources.
news

Raiders not concerned with Alex Leatherwood's position on offensive line ahead of his second season

The Raiders drafted ﻿Alex Leatherwood﻿ in the first round of last year's draft, a move that was viewed as a reach by most analysts. Then Las Vegas shuffled the rookie from tackle to guard. Where will he land in 2022?
news

Bengals' Duke Tobin on offensive line upgrades: 'If you do spend the big money, it better be worth it'

Bengals director of player personnel Duke Tobin aims to upgrade the offensive line this offseason and has the cap room to spend on a big free agent.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW