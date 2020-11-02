Around the NFL

Browns meeting virtually after player reports symptoms

Published: Nov 02, 2020 at 12:52 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Count the Browns among the teams taking precaution due to the novel coronavirus.

Cleveland is conducting meetings virtually Monday out of an abundance of caution after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. As of early Monday afternoon, there weren't any positive tests from the Browns.

The Browns confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

"The Cleveland Browns are conducting their football meetings remotely today," the team said in a statement. "This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution."

Cleveland lost to Las Vegas on Sunday in a blustery, rainy environment along Lake Erie. The Browns are entering their Week 9 bye, giving the team ample time to distance in the event of positive COVID-19 tests.

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the bye week doesn't mean the Browns will experience an interruption in COVID-19 testing. NFL and NFLPA protocol requires players to stay in the geographic area of their club during their bye week in order to provide daily COVID-19 samples for testing.

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Chargers DB Desmond King traded to Tennessee Titans for sixth-round pick

The Tennessee Titans are adding to their secondary. The Titans traded a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers for defensive back ﻿Desmond King.
news

49ers trade LB Kwon Alexander to Saints for LB Kiko Alonso

Two NFC powers are making moves ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. The 49ers are trading linebacker ﻿Kwon Alexander﻿ to the Saints for linebacker Kiko Alonso and a conditional fifth-round pick, Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.
news

A.J. Dillon tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in Sunday's loss

Packers running back A.J. Dillon has tested positive for COVID-19 after playing in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
news

Ravens CB Marlon Humphrey says he tested positive for COVID-19

Baltimore Ravens star cornerback Marlon Humphrey tested positive for COVID-19. The All-Pro announced the diagnosis himself Monday morning. 
news

What to watch for in Bucs-Giants 'Monday Night Football' matchup

Here are three storylines to watch for when Tom Brady and the Bucs meet Daniel Jones and the Giants on MNF.
news

Drew Lock cajoles Broncos to 'man up' before second-half comeback vs. Chargers

Broncos quarterback Drew Lock was able to maneuver a second-half comeback in their win against the Chargers.
news

Dalvin Cook enjoyed historic performance in win over Packers

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook scored four touchdowns in their win against the Packers after missing one game due to injury.
news

Lamar Jackson: Ravens' loss to Steelers 'on me' after committing four turnovers

Lamar Jackson's four-turnover game kept the Steelers in it early when ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s offense was doing bupkis, allowed Pittsburgh to take the lead late and seal the win over the Ravens. 
news

Bears' Javon Wims facing possible suspension for punching Saints' Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

Chicago Bears receiver Javon Wims attacked New Orleans Saints defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson midway through Sunday afternoon's match and was ejected. He could face a stiffer penalty soon.
news

Carson Wentz on four-turnover win vs. Cowboys: 'I know I can play better'

Carson Wentz committed four turnovers Sunday night -- two interceptions and two fumbles. The interceptions were particularly dreadful, as the Eagles QB took unnecessary shots into coverage. 
news

Niners' Jimmy Garoppolo, George Kittle exit early in loss to Seahawks

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo reaggravated his balky ankle and tight end George Kittle suffered an ankle injury of his own in the fourth quarter of a 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL