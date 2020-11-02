Browns meeting virtually after player reports symptoms

Count the Browns among the teams taking precaution due to the novel coronavirus.

Cleveland is conducting meetings virtually Monday out of an abundance of caution after a player reported symptoms consistent with COVID-19, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported. As of early Monday afternoon, there weren't any positive tests from the Browns.

The Browns confirmed the news Monday afternoon.

"The Cleveland Browns are conducting their football meetings remotely today," the team said in a statement. "This morning, an active player who has not been in the facility today reported that he is experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms. While there have been no positive test results among players, coaches or staff members, the team decided to host meetings remotely to exercise the appropriate level of caution."

Cleveland lost to Las Vegas on Sunday in a blustery, rainy environment along Lake Erie. The Browns are entering their Week 9 bye, giving the team ample time to distance in the event of positive COVID-19 tests.