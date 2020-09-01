Browns LB Mack Wilson avoids surgery on injured knee, tweets he'll be back 'soon'

In the span of 24 hours or so, the Browns saw two key players go down with an injury. One, running back Nick Chubb, entered the concussion protocol after ending up on the receiving end of high hit from Wilson. The next day, Wilson suffered his knee injury.

Wilson held his head in his hands in a signal that he thought something was very seriously wrong with his knee. He's lucky it's not, and the Browns are thanking the stars because Wilson's injury would have created a significant hole in an already-thin position group.

Behind Wilson is linebacker Tae Davis, and Cleveland rushed out to sign veteran Malcolm Smith following Wilson's injury. The rest of the corps includes fellow second-year linebacker Sione Takitaki, veteran B.J. Goodson and rookie Jacob Phillips. There isn't exactly a ton of depth.