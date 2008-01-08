Browns LT Joe Thomas named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Published: Jan 08, 2008 at 11:06 AM

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has been named to the 2008 AFC Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today, replacing Jason Peters of the Buffalo Bills.

Thomas, the third overall selection in last year's 2007 NFL Draft, played in every snap this season and started all 16 games at left tackle. Thomas was part of an offensive line that allowed only 19 sacks all season, which ranks tied for third fewest in franchise history.

"Going to the Pro Bowl is a well-deserved honor for Joe (Thomas)," said Browns Senior Vice President and General Manager, Phil Savage. "He had an impressive rookie season and we only expect him to get better in the future." Thomas joins Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards and kick returner Joshua Cribbs as the first Browns players selected to the Pro Bowl since LB Jamir Miller was named during the 2001 season (2002 Pro Bowl). The last time the Browns had three (or more) players named to the Pro Bowl was following the 1994 season when six Browns players went to Hawaii.

"I am thrilled to be selected for the Pro Bowl and for the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the NFL," said Thomas. "I understand that being selected as an alternate means that someone else could not attend, so I wish the best for Jason Peters. But this is truly an honor and I will do my best to represent the Browns and the AFC in Hawaii."

The last Browns offensive lineman to be named to the Pro Bowl was right tackle Cody Risien following the 1987 season (1988 Pro Bowl) and the last Browns rookie to join the Pro Bowl was linebacker Chip Banks following the 1982 season (1983 Pro Bowl).

In addition, three other Browns players remain as first alternates for the Pro Bowl: QB Derek Anderson, LG Eric Steinbach, and TE Kellen Winslow.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers signing veteran Pro Bowl RB Le'Veon Bell

The Buccaneers are signing RB Le'Veon Bell, pending a physical, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday. 
news

Week 15 Tuesday inactives: Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams; Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles

The official inactives for the Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams and Washington Football Team at Philadelphia Eagles on Tuesday. 
news

NFL Fantasy Football 2021 Marcas Grant's Sleepers Week 16

Marcas Grant breaks down some NFL fantasy football sleeper picks you should consider starting in Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season.
news

QB Garrett Gilbert to start for Washington vs. Eagles; Taylor Heinicke still in COVID-19 protocols

With starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke and backup Kyle Allen unavailable as they did not clear COVID-19 protocols ahead of the game, Garrett Gilbert will start for Washington on Tuesday versus the Eagles.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW