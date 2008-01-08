Browns LT Joe Thomas named to AFC Pro Bowl roster

Cleveland Browns left tackle Joe Thomas has been named to the 2008 AFC Pro Bowl roster, the league announced today, replacing Jason Peters of the Buffalo Bills.
Thomas, the third overall selection in last year's 2007 NFL Draft, played in every snap this season and started all 16 games at left tackle. Thomas was part of an offensive line that allowed only 19 sacks all season, which ranks tied for third fewest in franchise history.
"Going to the Pro Bowl is a well-deserved honor for Joe (Thomas)," said Browns Senior Vice President and General Manager, Phil Savage. "He had an impressive rookie season and we only expect him to get better in the future." Thomas joins Browns wide receiver Braylon Edwards and kick returner Joshua Cribbs as the first Browns players selected to the Pro Bowl since LB Jamir Miller was named during the 2001 season (2002 Pro Bowl). The last time the Browns had three (or more) players named to the Pro Bowl was following the 1994 season when six Browns players went to Hawaii.
"I am thrilled to be selected for the Pro Bowl and for the opportunity to play with some of the best players in the NFL," said Thomas. "I understand that being selected as an alternate means that someone else could not attend, so I wish the best for Jason Peters. But this is truly an honor and I will do my best to represent the Browns and the AFC in Hawaii."
In addition, three other Browns players remain as first alternates for the Pro Bowl: QB Derek Anderson, LG Eric Steinbach, and TE Kellen Winslow.