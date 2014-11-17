Browns' Josh Gordon reinstated from suspension

The Browns wide receiver was reinstated Monday from his 10-game suspension for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.
On hand at the team facility, Gordon has been cleared for normal activities without restriction ahead of Sunday's showdown with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
NFL Media's Albert Breer was told by team sources that the wideout was limited during his ban to strength and conditioning work inside Cleveland's building. Monday's return will mark Gordon's first wave of offensive meetings since training camp and his first real practice since before the regular season.
"I can't wait to get him back," play-caller Kyle Shanahan said last week, adding that he'd be "surprised" if Gordon wasn't ready for full-time duty right away.
Gordon on Monday didn't try to mask his excitement over returning to the team:
Breer was told that coaches are cautiously optimistic that the receiver can jump right in.
We expect last year's league-leading pass-catcher to see plenty of snaps for an attack that imploded in Sunday'sugly loss to the Texans. Dropping from first to worst in the AFC North with the defeat, the surprising Browns don't have the luxury of easing their most dangerous playmaker back into the rotation.
