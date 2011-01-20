Browns interview Wannstedt for defensive coordinator opening

CLEVELAND -- The Browns interviewed former NFL and University of Pittsburgh coach Dave Wannstedt about their defensive coordinator job.
Browns coach Pat Shurmur met Thursday with Wannstedt, who spent six seasons coaching the Chicago Bears and four-plus in Miami with the Dolphins. Wannstedt was forced to resign at Pitt after going 7-5 this past season, his sixth at the school.
Shurmur talked with Dick Jauron about running his defense Wednesday. Jauron, a head coach with the Bears, Bills and Detroit Lions, spent last season coaching the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary and is a candidate to take over that team's defense.
The Browns also are in the market for an offensive coordinator. Shurmur plans to call his own plays next season, which could be limiting his choices.
