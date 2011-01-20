Browns interview Wannstedt for defensive coordinator opening

Published: Jan 20, 2011 at 12:25 PM

CLEVELAND -- The Browns interviewed former NFL and University of Pittsburgh coach Dave Wannstedt about their defensive coordinator job.

East-West Shrine Game on NFL Network:
On Saturday, Jan. 22, NFL stars of tomorrow compete in the 2011 East-West Shrine Game in Orlando, Fla. Coverage begins on NFL Network at 3:30 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network broadcast schedule

Browns coach Pat Shurmur met Thursday with Wannstedt, who spent six seasons coaching the Chicago Bears and four-plus in Miami with the Dolphins. Wannstedt was forced to resign at Pitt after going 7-5 this past season, his sixth at the school.

Wannstedt also has drawn interest from the Buffalo Bills.

Shurmur talked with Dick Jauron about running his defense Wednesday. Jauron, a head coach with the Bears, Bills and Detroit Lions, spent last season coaching the Philadelphia Eagles' secondary and is a candidate to take over that team's defense.

The Browns also are in the market for an offensive coordinator. Shurmur plans to call his own plays next season, which could be limiting his choices.

Copyright 2011 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Sixteen international flag football teams to compete at The World Games

Sixteen of the world's best flag football teams will compete for gold for the first time when The World Games 2022 begin in Birmingham, Alabama next month.

news

2022 NFL season: One potential first-time Pro Bowler from each NFC team

Which NFC South cornerback is poised to earn all-star recognition? Will Terry McLaurin get the credit he deserves after a big payday? Nick Shook identifies one prime candidate from each NFC team to earn a first Pro Bowl nod in 2022.

news

NFL partners with Contract with Black America to strengthen economic equality

The National Football League announced today its partnership with Contract with Black America Institute, an economic inclusion-focused initiative led by artist and entrepreneur O'Shea Jackson, also known as Ice Cube.

news

Allen Robinson says versatility of he and Cooper Kupp gives Rams a 'tremendous advantage'

Pairing Allen Robinson with Cooper Kupp gives Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams offense a multitude of options with two good route runners who can line up across the formation.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW