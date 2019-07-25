Around the NFL

Browns hosting former Packers DL Mike Daniels

Published: Jul 25, 2019 at 05:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Daniels is already generating interest.

A day after being cut by the Green Bay Packers, the defensive lineman is visiting the Cleveland Browns, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the trip. Daniels will arrive this afternoon.

After the 30-year-old was cut, the Browns were a logical place to start when considering teams that might be interested. Several of Cleveland's front office personnel were in Green Bay when Daniels was drafted in 2012 -- including current Browns general manager John Dorsey, who was the Packers' director of football operations at the time. Cleveland also pursued defensive tackle Gerald McCoy earlier in the offseason, underscoring their interest in adding veteran depth.

On Wednesday, Dorsey was coy when asked about Daniels, whose release had not been made official yet when he was queried.

"As of right now, Mike Daniels is the property of the Green Bay Packers," Dorsey said at the time. "You know my past history, I do not really like to talk about other teams' players. He is a good football player."

Now that the defensive lineman is a free agent, Dorsey can meet with Daniels in person.

When healthy, Daniels is a pocket-pushing force, generating 271 total QB pressures for his career, per Pro Football Focus. Potentially putting him on a defensive line that already boasts Myles Garrett, Olivier Vernon, Larry Ogunjobi and Sheldon Richardson would provide the Browns a dangerous rotation.

However, Daniels reportedly left this meeting without a deal, per the Akron Beacon Journal, and there's no guarantee he lands with Cleveland.

