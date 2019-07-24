Stunner! Packers parting ways with Mike Daniels

The Green Bay Packers made a stunning cut ahead of training camp.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo first reported Wednesday that the Packers are releasing defensive lineman Mike Daniels, per a source informed of the decision. The team later made the news official.

"We want to thank Mike for his tremendous contributions on the field, in the locker room and in the community over the last seven seasons," general manager Brian Gutekunst said in a statement. "His incredible work ethic propelled him to be a standout player during his time in Green Bay. We wish Mike, his wife, Heaven, and their entire family all the best."

Green Bay shopped the 2017 Pro Bowler, but couldn't find a trade partner, Garafolo added.

Daniels was due $8.1 million in 2019 in base salary and roster bonuses. The move saves the Packers $8.3 million in cap space this season, per Over The Cap.

The 30-year-old defensive lineman has spent his entire seven-year career with the Packers after being selected in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. When healthy, Daniels has been a bully in the middle of the Packers defense, compiling 29 sacks. The pocket-collapser generated 271 total QB pressures for his career, per Pro Football Focus.

"I wish him well, but we feel really, really good about the group that we have," Packers coach Matt LaFleur told reporters Wednesday. "You know with Kenny Clark, with [Tyler] Lancaster, [Dean] Lowry, Montravius Adams, [Kingsley] Keke. ... We feel like we have a group in place that can get the job done.

"You always want to keep good players, but unfortunately that's part of this business is there's tough decisions that you have to make."

Last season, his first in Mike Pettine's defense, Daniels participated in just 40 percent of the snaps while missing the final six games of the year with a foot injury.

Cutting Daniels comes a day after the Packers signed defensive end Dean Lowry to a three-year extension worth $20.325 million in new money, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.

Given Daniels' ability as a pocket-pusher, he should have no troubles finding a landing spot. Garafolo mentioned the Cleveland Browns -- with the front-office ties to Green Bay and their previous pursuit of Gerald McCoy -- as well as the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs as teams who tried to make a trade for Daniels before his release.