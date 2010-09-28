Browns hoping to upset 2-1 Bengals

Published: Sep 28, 2010 at 02:11 PM 
  Peyton Hillis is ninth in the NFL in rushing.

(Evan Vucci / Associated Press)

The storyline
Browns running back Peyton Hillis is becoming an impact back after opening third on the depth chart. That said, he is likely not enough to keep the Bengals from winning a ninth straight divisional game.

Why you should watch
Batman and Robin have been fairly well cloaked thus far, but this is a team they could explode on.

Did you know?
The Bengals are 5-2 at Cleveland Browns Stadium under coach Marvin Lewis. ... Cincinnati's Cedric Benson had his first career touchdown catch last week. ... Browns rookie safety T.J. Ward leads the team with 24 tackles. ... Cleveland's Marcus Bernard has at least .5 sacks in four straight games.

