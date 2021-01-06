Around the NFL

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski downplays gameday role following positive COVID-19 test

Published: Jan 06, 2021 at 12:25 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Kevin Stefanski is the first Cleveland Browns head coach to lead the team to 10-plus wins and a playoff berth in the same season since Bill Belichick in 1994.

Despite the impressive season, a positive COVID-19 test will force the first-time head coach to watch his club from isolation as they take on the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday night.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, Stefanski downplayed his gameday role, while confirming there were no new positive tests.

"The players understand that it doesn't really matter who the head coach is on Sunday. They know how we play," he said, via NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Stefanski is being modest, which is his only play to call given the circumstances.

"This team is not in my image, it's the Cleveland Browns," he said. "We've established an identity. We did it back in the spring, we told the guys how we were going to play. We made sure we brought players in there that fit that mold. And I think the guys understand perfectly how we play and how we win."

The coach has led a solid Browns offense that ranks third in rushing in the NFL and third in red zone scoring -- a place they struggled mightily last season. Even though he played down his role, the Browns will miss Stefanski on Sunday. Play-calling is an art driven by feel. The team has gotten used to his tendencies and he knows the pulse of his players. Having to make a switch in the playoffs is like losing a prime starter due to injury.

Stefanski confirmed that Andy Van Pelt will call plays on Sunday.

The Browns will continue to work virtually Wednesday as they prepare for their first postseason game since 2002.

Related Content

news

Giants owner Mara 'optimistic' about future under Dave Gettleman, Joe Judge

If it wasn't clear already that general manager Dave Gettleman's job was safe, Giants owner John Mara put the question to bed Wednesday: "He is coming back."  
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas (ankle) expected to practice on limited basis

Michael Thomas is on pace to return for the Saints playoff matchup versus the Bears on Sunday. Ian Rapoport reports that Thomas is expected to practice Wednesday on a limited basis and will ramp up during the week.
news

Eagles C Jason Kelce clarifies conversation with Pederson during Sunday's loss to Washington

With critiques continuing to flow in regarding how Eagles coach Doug Pederson handled his QBs in a Week 17 loss to Washington, including from some within the Philadelphia locker room, veteran center ﻿Jason Kelce﻿ wanted to clarify his position on what took place.
news

Dolphins offensive coordinator Chan Gailey resigns after one season

The Miami Dolphins will have a new offensive coordinator for the fifth straight year, and third under Brian Flores. The team announced Wednesday that OC Chan Gailey has resigned.
news

Arians doesn't view Washington as 7-9: 'We're not playing Dwayne Haskins. We're playing Alex Smith'

The Buccaneers will face just the third team in NFL history to make the playoff with a below .500 win percentage on Saturday. But Bucs coach Bruce Arians doesn't view Washington as a losing team given that it went 5-1 with Alex Smith as its starting QB.
news

Josh Allen, Bills learned from last year's playoff loss: 'Nothing matters unless we win this one'

Down the stretch, no team was playing as well as Sean McDermott's well-rounded club. QB Josh Allen, however, knows the impressive 13-3 season and all the praise heaped his way will be hollow if the Bills don't beat the Colts on Saturday. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry, Vikings QB Kirk Cousins among Players of the Week

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry and Minnesota Vikings Kirk Cousins led the way in the NFL's weekly honor roll. 
news

Arthur Blank: No players 'off limits,' including Matt Ryan, Julio Jones

Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank is currently searching for his next head coach and general manager, and proclaims he won't mandate his next brass to retain any of his favorite players.
news

Texans hiring Nick Caserio as new general manager

Nick Caserio, the Patriots director of player personnel, has an agreement in place to become the new general manger of the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. 
news

Defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signs extension with Giants

New York defensive coordinator Patrick Graham signed an extension to stay with the Giants, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Tuesday. 
news

Rams HC Sean McVay: 'Not going to make an announcement' on starting QB this week

The Rams still don't know whether Jared Goff or John Wolford will be their starting quarterback Saturday. The public might not know until moments before kickoff.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW