Browns GM Farmer talks urgency, looking in the mirror

"Should we have won some games, could we have won some games? Absolutely. Did we win them? No. So the NFL says you are who you are, you are who your record says you are. In that instance, we're going to turn around and say, 'OK, we know who we are. We know the games we could have won. We know the games we should have won. We know the mistakes we've made. How do we correct those?'"