Browns give veteran LB Fujita, OL Pashos multiyear deals

Published: Mar 07, 2010 at 10:57 AM

The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Scott Fujita and offensive lineman Tony Pashos, both unrestricted free agents, to multiyear contracts Sunday.

NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports that Fujita's deal is for three years and $14 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to a league source. The deal could exceed $16 million because of incentives.

Fujita is an eight-year veteran who helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts last month. He has 19 sacks, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans.

"Scott possesses tremendous size for a linebacker, and this will allow him to play inside or outside in our 3-4 defense," Browns general manager Tom Heckert said in a statement released by the team. "He has been a starter throughout his career, has been exposed to several different defensive schemes and has been successful in all of them."

A fifth-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2002, Fujita was a walk-on safety at the University of California before moving to linebacker.

Pashos has played seven NFL seasons, including last year with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a fifth-round pick of Baltimore in 2003 and has started 55 NFL games at right tackle with the Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and 49ers.

"Although he's started at right tackle, he has the versatility to play inside as well," Heckert said in the statement, "and he will come in and compete at both tackle and guard with us."

The Browns finished 5-11 last season and missed the playoffs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills will moderate a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

Bengals TE C.J. Uzomah injury update; plus, more NFL news from Championship Sunday

The Bengals offense sustained a key injury to their lineup in the first quarter against the Chiefs. Plus, other roster and injury news from Championship Sunday.
news

Bears hire Packers assistant Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator

Chicago announced Sunday it has hired Luke Getsy as its new offensive coordinator. The addition is a subtraction for a notable NFC North rival, as Getsy spent the past three seasons as the Packers' quarterbacks coach.
news

Raiders hiring Patriots OC Josh McDaniels as head coach, Dave Ziegler as general manager

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels as their new head coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW