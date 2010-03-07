Browns give veteran LB Fujita, OL Pashos multiyear deals

The Cleveland Browns signed linebacker Scott Fujita and offensive lineman Tony Pashos, both unrestricted free agents, to multiyear contracts Sunday.
NFL Network's Jason La Canfora reports that Fujita's deal is for three years and $14 million, with $8 million guaranteed, according to a league source. The deal could exceed $16 million because of incentives.
Fujita is an eight-year veteran who helped lead the New Orleans Saints to a Super Bowl victory over the Indianapolis Colts last month. He has 19 sacks, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in eight seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, Dallas Cowboys and New Orleans.
"Scott possesses tremendous size for a linebacker, and this will allow him to play inside or outside in our 3-4 defense," Browns general manager Tom Heckert said in a statement released by the team. "He has been a starter throughout his career, has been exposed to several different defensive schemes and has been successful in all of them."
A fifth-round draft pick by the Chiefs in 2002, Fujita was a walk-on safety at the University of California before moving to linebacker.
Pashos has played seven NFL seasons, including last year with the San Francisco 49ers. He was a fifth-round pick of Baltimore in 2003 and has started 55 NFL games at right tackle with the Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars and 49ers.
"Although he's started at right tackle, he has the versatility to play inside as well," Heckert said in the statement, "and he will come in and compete at both tackle and guard with us."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.