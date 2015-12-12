Around the NFL

Browns' Gary Barnidge launches scavenger hunt

Published: Dec 12, 2015 at 10:07 AM

Gary Barnidge has plenty to be thankful for this holiday season, so he's giving back. But you're going to have to earn it.

In what's become an annual Barnidge tradition, the Browns tight end posted a scavenger hunt list on his Twitter feed that's open to anyone in the United States. That means you! (Unless, you know, you're not from the United States.) Sorry.

Anyway, here's what you'll need to claim a prize:

And now let's power rank the tasks in order of difficulty, No. 1 being super simple and No. 10 legitimately difficult:

Good luck ... and happy hunting.

