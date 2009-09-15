Browns face off against the Broncos in Week 2

Keep your eye on ...

Brandon Marshall's attempts to get open: The Broncos wide receiver reportedly did not know the playbook throughout training camp and the preseason. After a suspension that kept him from the final two preseason games, he was cleared to practice last week. He did make much of an impact against the Bengals, however, with only four grabs for 27 yards. Look for him to have a bigger imprint on Sunday's game vs. the Browns.