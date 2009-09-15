Browns face off against the Broncos in Week 2

Published: Sep 15, 2009 at 01:55 PM

Last meeting
Jay Cutler passed for 447 yards and three touchdowns to rally the Broncos past the Browns, 34-30, on the NFL Network in Week 10 of last season.

Streaks
The Broncos have owned this matchup historically. They have won the past eight meetings, taken all three postseason games and own a 20-5 overall series edge, including the playoffs.

Last week
Denver was the beneficiary of a miraculous 87-yard touchdown by Brandon Stokley with only 11 seconds left that resulted in a 12-7 win over Cincinnati. ... Adrian Peterson got loose for 180 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Vikings past the host Browns, 34-20.

Keep your eye on ...
Brandon Marshall's attempts to get open: The Broncos wide receiver reportedly did not know the playbook throughout training camp and the preseason. After a suspension that kept him from the final two preseason games, he was cleared to practice last week. He did make much of an impact against the Bengals, however, with only four grabs for 27 yards. Look for him to have a bigger imprint on Sunday's game vs. the Browns.

Denver's momentum: A miracle win in Week 1 should do wonders for a Broncos squad that had all sorts of offseason turmoil. Building on that victory against a Browns team undergoing transition is vital for rookie coach Josh McDaniels as he tries to establish his system in Denver.

Brady Quinn's improvement: Never officially named the starter to the public by coach Eric Mangini, Quinn trotted out for the first series against Minnesota and had an undistinguished outing. He will no doubt look to show Mangini made the right decision by picking up his play in Week 2.

Did you know?
Browns WR Braylon Edwards has at least one catch in each of his 59 games. ... Cleveland is 5-0 when Jamal Lewis gets at least 25 carries. ... The Broncos are 17-6 when Champ Bailey has a pick.

