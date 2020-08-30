Browns deliver statement promising action to combat racial inequality

In the midst of social unrest, the Cleveland Browns are taking action.

Led by the voices of coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the team delivered a statement prior to Sunday's practice highlighting its plan to combat racial inequality.

"Over the last five days, our team has elevated our engagement on important, deep dialogue that began earlier this off season," Mayfield read aloud, alongside his team at FirstEnergy Stadium. "We have expressed frustration, anger and dismay over the continued struggles and tragedy that are rooted in racism. It has to stop. While we understand and appreciate our unique platform to raise awareness, we believe it is the duty of every American to peacefully stand up, speak out and address injustice, especially those resulting from racial inequities and ending in violence as in the cases of Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, David Dorn, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake and far too many others.

"We cannot be comfortable with any more sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and beloved family members being added to this list. Bringing light and awareness to these issues and incidents is an important first step, but that alone is not nearly enough and for true, meaningful change, it comes down to the actions we take."

Ogunjobi then outlined four specific measures the Browns aim to tackle: education, police reform and accountability, economic advancement and community support, and voter registration.