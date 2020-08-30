Around the NFL

Browns deliver statement promising action to combat racial inequality

Published: Aug 30, 2020 at 02:40 PM
Adam Maya

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In the midst of social unrest, the Cleveland Browns are taking action.

Led by the voices of coach Kevin Stefanski, quarterback Baker Mayfield, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry, the team delivered a statement prior to Sunday's practice highlighting its plan to combat racial inequality.

"Over the last five days, our team has elevated our engagement on important, deep dialogue that began earlier this off season," Mayfield read aloud, alongside his team at FirstEnergy Stadium. "We have expressed frustration, anger and dismay over the continued struggles and tragedy that are rooted in racism. It has to stop. While we understand and appreciate our unique platform to raise awareness, we believe it is the duty of every American to peacefully stand up, speak out and address injustice, especially those resulting from racial inequities and ending in violence as in the cases of Tamir Rice, Ahmaud Arbery, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, David McAtee, David Dorn, Rayshard Brooks, Jacob Blake and far too many others.

"We cannot be comfortable with any more sons, daughters, brothers, sisters, mothers, fathers and beloved family members being added to this list. Bringing light and awareness to these issues and incidents is an important first step, but that alone is not nearly enough and for true, meaningful change, it comes down to the actions we take."

Ogunjobi then outlined four specific measures the Browns aim to tackle: education, police reform and accountability, economic advancement and community support, and voter registration.

"You will see a specific focus in the form of concrete action by our organization, players, staff and ownership in these areas within Cleveland and Northeast Ohio to spur positive, necessary change," Landry said. "This work is critical and we encourage everyone to join us in addressing these issues that continue to hold the Black community and our entire nation back from fully realizing the ideals it was founded upon, equal rights and justice for all."

