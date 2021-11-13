Around the NFL

Browns DE Myles Garrett on playing Patriots QB Mac Jones: 'Is he going to be an ankle grabber?'

Published: Nov 13, 2021 at 06:58 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Opposing quarterbacks are often on the lookout for high-profile pass rushers.

When the Cleveland Browns face the New England Patriots on Sunday, it appears the roles will to some extent be reversed.

Following much ado about Pats rookie quarterback Mac Jones twisting Carolina Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns in a Week 9 game, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett knows what to be prepared for come Sunday.

"Of course, I watched it," Garrett said Friday, via team transcript. "I will hold my comments on that one. Hopefully, it does not happen to me. I do not know. Is he going to turn into the ankle grabber? I do not know. We will see."

Garrett and the Browns are set to face Jones and the host Patriots in a pivotal AFC matchup pitting teams with identical 5-4 marks. Garrett brings a league-leading 12 sacks into the game. He's also bringing in an injured foot, but doesn't believe it will hold him back -- and is obviously hoping Jones won't hold him back, either.

"I am a little bit sore. I am good. Just kind of rolled my foot weird in the game -- I think at the end of the third [quarter]," said Garrett, who did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. "It was really out of an abundance of caution. I probably could have gone the last two days, but there was no point of fighting through pain to practice when I can get a good practice today and get in the playbook to know exactly what I am going to do and go out there fresh. I do not think I have any lingering effects."

While Garrett brings no injury designation despite having hurt his foot in a Week 9 win over the Bengals, Burns is questionable for Sunday against the Cardinals. Jones was strip-sacked by Burns. When Jones rolled over on the ground to see the play unfold, he grabbed Burns' leg, as the Panthers defender was attempting to get up to go after the fumble. Jones' leg lock has reportedly led to Burns' injury.

Garrett, who's trained with former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the past, will be wary of any Jones submission attempts on the ground.

"If I tackled a man or I sacked him and I let him grab me, honestly, that is on me," Garrett said. "I am not saying it is on Brian. He did not expect that. Now, we have all seen it. Now I know to get my behind up and get out of the way."

Related Content

news

Seahawks activate Russell Wilson off IR ahead of Week 10 game vs. Packers

The Seahawks activated quarterback Russell Wilson off injured reserve Friday ahead of Seattle's Week 10 game Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. 
news

Former Raiders coach Jon Gruden files lawsuit vs. NFL, Commissioner Goodell

Jon Gruden, who resigned as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders on Oct. 11, filed a lawsuit Thursday against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, alleging that the accused parties sought out to ruin his career and character. 
news

Saints rule RB Alvin Kamara (knee) out for Week 10 matchup against Titans

The Saints will be without their most dynamic offensive weapon against Tennessee on Sunday.
news

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur in COVID-19 protocols, not expected to coach vs. Eagles

Broncos OC Pat Shurmur is not expected to coach Sunday after entering COVID protocols on Friday.
news

Browns rule out RBs Nick Chubb, Demetric Felton (COVID-19) vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without star running back ﻿Nick Chubb﻿ and pass-catching back ﻿Demetric Felton﻿ on Sunday against the Patriots due to positive COVID-19 tests.
news

Cam Newton explains his return to Panthers: It's not about me, it's about winning games

Cam Newton is back in Charlotte, and it's not just to put fans in seats. The star of the Panthers' last decade is once again in the Panther blue and black, and he said Friday he chose to return to Charlotte for more than just familiarity.
news

Kyler Murray (ankle), DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring) game-time decisions for Cardinals vs. Panthers

﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and ﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿' statuses for Sunday's game against the Panthers will once again come down to the wire. Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury said Friday that Murray and Hopkins would once again be game-time decisions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Nov. 12

Two Bucs starters will remain out of the lineup in Week 10. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Panthers OC Joe Brady: 'Everything is on the table' with Cam Newton Sunday vs. Cardinals

Carolina's decision to bring Cam Newton back came just three days before the club's next game. Despite the quick turnaround, Panthers OC Joe Brady didn't rule out the possibility that Newton could be used Sunday against the Cardinals.
news

Brian Flores reiterates Tua Tagovailoa is 'our quarterback' after QB replaces injured Brissett

Dolphins QB ﻿Tua Tagovailoa﻿ didn't start Thursday night's 22-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens, but the second-year signal-caller finished the contest after ﻿Jacoby Brissett﻿ went down briefly with a knee injury.
news

Jets QB Zach Wilson: 'My style of play needs to get more like (Mike White's)'

Jets QB Mike White has made an impression in his two starts with rookie Zach Wilson sidelined. On Thursday, Wilson discussed White's performances and areas where can he grow as a first-year pro.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW