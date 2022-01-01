Browns DE Myles Garrett looking to send Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger out 'with a bang'

"As far as quarterbacks, he is one of the greats," Garrett said. "He is one of the best Steelers quarterbacks that they have ever had, and he might be the best. Just going back and forth with him has been fun over the years. I say over the years because now it is my fifth and he has been in the league for almost two decades. It has been a back and forth. Me trying to get after him. Me being out a little bit. Him being out a little bit. Always having good interactions and good gamesmanship when we are out there. I am trying to do my thing and shut down the game on my side of the ball, and him trying to get the ball off and get it off quick so I can't do that."