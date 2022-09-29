Browns DE Myles Garrett issued citation for failure to control vehicle following single-car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has been issued a citation for failure to control his vehicle following the single-car crash he was involved in this week, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to NFL.com on Thursday.

The OSHP also said in a report that Garrett was driving at an "unsafe speed for the type of roadway being traveled appeared to be a contributing circumstance" in the crash.

The Browns announced Tuesday that Garrett sustained shoulder and biceps strains along with multiple lacerations in the crash. Garrett was released from the hospital on Monday.

"I observed a laceration on Mr. Garrett's right wrist/hand and asked him what injuries he sustained," the reporting officer wrote in their crash report. "Garrett stated he had pain in his right wrist/hand, right bicep, left shoulder and the left side of his face."

The three-time Pro Bowler was not at the Browns facility on Wednesday, but head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters that he anticipated Garrett would be back with the team Thursday, though it was unclear if he would participate in practice in any fashion. Garrett did return to the facility Thursday, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, but his status remains to be determined for Cleveland's Week 4 game.

The 26-year-old Garrett and a passenger were involved in a crash around 3 p.m. local time Monday after leaving the team's practice facility in Berea, Ohio, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told NFL.com Monday. Garrett was alert and aware when officers arrived at the scene, and impairment was not suspected, per the OSHP. Garrett and the passenger were each wearing seatbelts.