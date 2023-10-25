Browns DE Myles Garrett buys minority stake in NBA's Cleveland Cavaliers 

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett's rare athleticism and outstanding performance has folks focusing on him as a 2023 Defensive Player of the Year candidate after seven weeks.

Those same physical gifts translate to the basketball court, where Garrett has been known to shatter a recreation center backboard from time to time. On Wednesday, Garrett broke through another boundary, investing some of the money made from his five-year, $125 million contract in a stake in the National Basketball Association's Cleveland Cavaliers.

Garrett purchased a minority stake in the Cavaliers, joining an ownership group led by Cavaliers chairman and governor Dan Gilbert, for whom Garrett will also serve as a brand ambassador.

"I have admired the Cavaliers organization's hard work, tenacity and dedication to the community since my early days in Cleveland," Garrett said in a statement released by the Cavs Wednesday. "To have the opportunity to join this impressive and purpose-filled franchise, under Dan's leadership, is truly a dream come true."

Garrett has participated in some cross-promotion with the Cavs in the past, even showing up to the team's Summer League game in 2022 in full uniform, participating in warmups with the squad and throwing down a two-handed dunk prior to the start of the game. He hasn't shied away from publicizing his basketball skills, famously destroying a backboard at a local gym, and had been seen participating in local rec league games prior to his unofficial retirement from pickup basketball under the guidance of the Browns.