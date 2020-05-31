Browns DC: Myles Garrett 'is in a good place'

From Simeon Rice to Jared Allen to Khalil Mack to Von Miller and Nick Bosa last season, Joe Woods has been around an astounding amount of excellent pass rushers.

Entering his first season as Browns defensive coordinator, Woods will have another phenomenal talent on the edge in Myles Garrett.

In the aftermath of Garrett sustaining a suspension for hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph with a helmet, the former No. 1 pick has been reinstated. In the time Woods has had to get to know Garrett, he believes the three-year pro has his head in the right place.

"I think Myles has the right mindset in terms of wanting to be MVP and all of that, but we just need him to be the best player for us that he can be, and whatever happens, happens," Woods told reporters Thursday, via team transcript. "Right now, I think he is in a good place."

A Pro Bowler in his second year, Garrett said ahead of the 2019 season he had eyes on becoming the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, as referenced by Wood. With 10 sacks in 10 games, Garrett was producing, but in the waning seconds of a Browns win over the Steelers engaged in a now infamous incident in which he hit Rudolph with the quarterback's helmet.

Wood believes the ordeal will aid in his maturation process.

"I think as a young player in this league, you go through a lot of different things so I definitely think he is going to learn and grow from the situation that happened last year," Woods said. "We really have not talked about it after he got back and after he was reinstated. He is focused on getting better. He is focused on being a good teammate. He has been in the meetings. He is trying to step up and take more of a leadership role. I definitely think he is moving in the right direction and has the right mindset."